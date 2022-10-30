'Why would you go with extra batter? Where will he bat?': 'Surprised' Gambhir questions Hooda's selection for SA match

Team India are all set to play their third group-stage game in the ongoing T20 World Cup against South Africa at the Perth Stadium. They beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in their opener in Melbourne last Sunday and then won against Netherlands earlier this week to stand on brink of making the semi-finals of the tournament. For the crucial tie against the Proteas, captain Rohit Sharma made a single change in the playing XI - Deepak Hooda in for Axar Patel - and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir found no logic in the decision as he was left surprised at the call. (India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022)

After India captain Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa, he revealed saying, “One change - Axar misses out, Hooda is in."

Gambhir, who was part of the discussion on Star Sports, admitted that he was left surprised at the decision to play an extra batter.

“Yes I was a bit surprised. Why would you go with another batter when something is working with you? I know Axar hasn't bowled a lot, probably he has bowled four in the previous two games, but just to strengthen your batting,” he said.

He however felt that the only possible reason could be that the South Africa had three left handers in the line-up and hence Axar was benched for the match. Although, Gambhir remained concerned over where Rohit would get Hooda to bat.

“India has gone with 5 bowlers and Hooda is your sixth and the it probably could be because South Africa has got a couple of left handers in their line-up. That could be only reason I can think of. They have got Miller, De Kock and Rossouw. Probably Hooda can chip in with 1-2 overs. But where are you going to play him? Will it be at No.7? But he is not someone who bats there. Or are you going to use him as a floater? It is nice to lengthen your batting but it depends on who you are getting and whether he is suited to bat there. So let's wait and watch,” he said.

