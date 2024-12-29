Waugh calls for Australia’s next Andrew Symonds to replace Marsh in Sydney Test vs India: ‘Can bowl offspin and seam’

After losing the first Test match in Perth, Australia staged an immediate comeback against India at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts fought back to level the series in Adelaide, and then almost took a lead in Brisbane. But rain came to India’s rescue at the Gabba, with both sides settling for a draw on Day 5. Mark Waugh named Mitchell Marsh's replacement for the Aussie Test playing XI.(Cricket Australia)

In the ongoing fourth Test at the MCG, the Aussies have once again been dominant, and posted 474 in their first innings. Steve Smith got his second ton of the series, slamming 140 off 197 balls, packed with 13 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas gave the Aussies a strong start, as the opener smacked 60 off 65 balls. Usman Khawaja seemed more comfortable with his new opening partner and got a half-century, registering 57 off 121 deliveries. Marnus Labuschagne also got a half-century, getting 72 off 145 balls.

Konstas’ debut was filled with pre-match controversy, as he replaced Nathan McSweeney in the roster. McSweeney, who also made his debut in the ongoing series, opened the innings with Khawaja, despite being a middle order specialist. The decision to drop McSweeney received criticism from some experts and former Aussie players, who felt that the batter deserved more time to showcase his worth to the squad. The criticism also pointed out that the likes of Labuschagne and Khawaja had also been underperforming, but the duo bounced back to form with Konstas’ arrival, putting an end to the criticism.

But the Australian selectors have something to worry about and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Veteran Mitchell Marsh is probably in the worst form of his career, and on Day 4, was dismissed for a knock of four runs off 13 balls. He has managed only 73 runs across seven innings at an average of 10.42, with a high score of 47 in Perth. His other scores are 6, 9, 5, 2, 4 and a duck. In Perth, Marsh bowled 17 overs and returned with figures of 3/77. But after that, he has only bowled 13 overs, failing to take a wicket.

The next Andrew Symonds?

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Aussie legend Mark Waugh called for the selection of Beau Webster, and urged selectors to replace Marsh with the 31-year-old. “There will be (a debate), depending on the conditions and the balance of the team. Beau Webster’s in the squad, (Marsh has made) no runs in this game,” he said.

“In theory, you could bat Alex Carey at six, have Beau Webster at seven, that could be an option as well.

“(Webster) is a batting all-rounder, but he will bowl more overs, plus he can bowl offspin and seam.

“That will be a discussion point depending on what happens in the next two days here, the fitness of Mitchell Starc for example,” he added.

Webster is an all-rounder, who represents Tasmania and Melbourne Stars. He can bowl both right-arm medium pace and off spin, and is also a decent right-handed batter. He has been compared to former Test players Collin Miller and Andrew Symonds.

Despite plenty of criticism from former players, Marsh has received support from ex-Australia head coach Justin Langer. Speaking on Channel 7, Langer urged Pat Cummins and Co. to include the veteran all-rounder in the playing XI for the Sydney Test, and felt removing Marsh would not be a positive change.