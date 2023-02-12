'Way he has batted in last 1-2 years...': Gavaskar's blunt 'Shubman Gill' reply to Venkatesh Prasad's 'KL Rahul' tweet

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad created quite a stir with his viral tweet on KL Rahul, accusing BCCI selectors and the Indian team management of “favouritism” towards the batter. The array of tweets were made during the final hour of India's match against Australia in Nagpur on Saturday where Rahul struggled to get off to a decent start. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has responded to Prasad's tweet with a blunt reaction giving a reminder of “in-form” Shubman Gill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, moments before India's emphatic win by an innings and 123 runs in Nagpur against the Pat Cummins-led side, Prasad opined that Rahul, who has been "consistently inconsistent", has been selected based on "favouritism" amid the presence of talented and in-form players like Gill and Sarfaraz Khan.

Prasad also slammed former cricketers and experts of the game for not calling it out for the fear of losing their IPL contracts with broadcasters.

ALSO READ: 'It's beyond my understanding. Sad to see…': Rohit Sharma slams 'pitch talk' in response to Ashwin's dig at Australia

Reacting to the series of tweets, Gavaskar, in conversation with India Today, felt that given Rahul's performance in the last 1-2 years, he is certain to be backed for second Test against Australia in New Delhi and a call can be taken by the management after the match with Gill ready to replace him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I feel the way he has batted in the last 1-2 years, he performed well. I feel he should be given one more chance. I'm sure he will be backed for the Test match in Delhi. After that you can give it a thought because you have an in-form batter ready to replace him, Shubman Gill,” he said.

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, who was part of the conversation as well, reminded batting Vikram Rathour's backing of Rahul in a recent press conference as he sided with Gavaskar.

“He should definitely get a chance. Even when Vikram Rathour had come to the press conference he had reminded that he scored a century in South Africa. He does have the ability but he has been out of form lately...scoring against Australia is a big challenge in itself and getting those runs gives a morale boost. But he can been stuck here. However, based on his ability, he should get another chance,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON