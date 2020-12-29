‘Way to go dad,’ Sourav Ganguly again gets trolled by daughter Sana

cricket

Sourav Ganguly is one of the biggest names in Indian cricket. He is the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, so naturally, his hands might be full of work. Since taking control at the helm of Indian cricket, Ganguly has been proactive in bringing in some reforms while also conducting the first-ever Day/Night Test in India with the pink ball in Kolkata.

He is even working on Sundays, a fact which has actually annoyed Ganguly. The BCCI President recently took to Instagram and posted a photograph with the caption ‘Hate working on a Sunday’. The image quickly caught the attention of his daughter Sana, who trolled his father with a comment on the picture that said ‘Guess who’s not working and in bed till 12, Way to go dad’. Here is the image:-

The Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was a momentous affair for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The former India skipper turned the match into a huge spectacle and the organisation earned praises from experts and fans alike. After India won the match by an innings and 46 runs, Ganguly took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during the post-match prize distribution ceremony.

The picture earned a lot of likes from the users and his daughter - Sana Ganguly- decided to have some fun at her father’s expense. “What is it that you’re not liking ?” Sana commented on her father’s post, to which Ganguly responded, “@sanaganguly that ur becoming so disobedient.” Sana was quick to reply and she wrote, “@souravganguly learning from you.”

Recently Sana was involved in a controversy regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Urging everyone to keep his daughter away from political issues, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said the alleged post of Sana related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was ‘not true’. A screenshot of an alleged Instagram story of Ganguly’s daughter Sana went viral on social media in which the 18-year-old had quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s novel ‘The End of India.’

The screenshot generated a lot of interest and was widely circulated on various social media platforms with many praising Ganguly’s daughter Sana’s courage and maturity. The post was deemed as a criticism of the current political scenario of India which has remained tensed with clashes between protesters and security personnel in different parts of the country ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into being a few days earlier.