'We are facing a shortage of quality talent': Afridi says former Pakistan players should follow in Dravid's footsteps
- The impact of Dravid as the head of NCA has been applauded as it has resulted in India having quality players on the bench.
Rahul Dravid has got a lot of plaudits for his hand in grooming young cricketers for the international stage. Dravid is the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is in charge of getting young Indian cricketers ready for representing their country. Under his coaching, India won the Under-19 World Cup with a single defeat and two players from that squad have made their debuts for India.
The impact of Dravid as the head of NCA has been applauded as it has resulted in India having quality players on the bench. During ongoing India’s tour of Australia, a number of senior players have left the team due to injuries but the visitors have still given the hosts a tough fight.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has also lauded Dravid for the work he has put in with the young Indian players. Afridi said that former Pakistan cricketers should take note of Dravid’s impact and follow his footsteps in taking Pakistan cricket to the next level.
"I think as it is we are facing a shortage of quality talent so what is coming through needs to be groomed properly by our former greats. They can do a lot with these young players," Afridi said during a function in Lahore.
Afridi said that former players like Inzamam-ul-haq and Younis Khan can do a lot in helping young cricketers in their careers.
Afridi also talked about the issues that Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir is facing currently with the team management. Amir has refused to play cricket under the coaching of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.
"Even in my time bowlers had problems with the coaches. My issues with Waqar are well documented. I think this can only be prevented when the board (PCB) opens up and listens and talks to disgruntled players," he said.
