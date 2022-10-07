'We are not here to answer anyone. Those who are questioning...': Rizwan's no-nonsense response to Pakistan critics

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan shined for the side yet again with an important half-century knock, as the side defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in Christchurch. After being invited to bat, Pakistan, riding on Rizwan's unbeaten 78 off 50 deliveries, put 167/5 on the board in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh could only reach 146/8. Despite the win, however, Pakistan's middle-order concerns remained intact as the side lost quick wickets in the middle, following the dismissal of captain Babar Azam.

While Shan Masood, coming at no.3, scored a brisk 31 off 22 balls, Haider Ali (6), Iftikhar Ahmed (13), and Asif Ali (4) failed to step up for the side as Rizwan continued to run out of partners on regular intervals.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, in the post-match press conference, talked in detail about the side's performance in the T20I and during the discussion, was also asked about the recent criticism of Pakistan's performances. Rizwan, however, stated that the side is not playing to “answer anyone,” but added that it takes the criticism in its stride.

“We are not here to answer anyone. We are doing our work by playing cricket. Those who are questioning, if they are thinking about the benefit of Pakistan, we salute them. We are also positive of Pakistan, and we feel they care for the side," Rizwan said in the press conference, the video of which was posted by paktv.tv.

Rizwan also said that the side is working hard on improving its weaknesses. “We are trying, as players and even the team management, to focus and work on our weaknesses. We are humans, too. And I think we have done some improvement on them as well," said the wicketkeeper-batter who was named the player of the match.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the second match of the tri-series on October 8.

