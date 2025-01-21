Kolkata [India], : A formidable batting lineup is the cornerstone of any successful international cricket team. Combine that with a coach who champions an aggressive approach and a squad where nearly every player boasts a first-class hundred and the ability to hit towering sixes, and England is a team capable of dismantling the strongest bowling attacks on their day. "We can be really aggressive": Buttler on England's batting depth ahead of India T20I series

This depth in batting played a crucial role in England's historic triumphs at the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup. As they prepare for the T20I series against India and next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, England appears to be perfecting the same blueprint.

The presence of bowlers who can bat not only strengthens the lower order but also gives the top-order batters the freedom to play their natural attacking game. England captain Jos Buttler emphasised how this flexibility allows the team to be fearless and aggressive, a hallmark of their recent success.

"That gives a lot of depth to the XI and confidence to the guys at the top that there's plenty [of batting] to come," Buttler said on the eve of the series opener in Kolkata, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"So we can be really aggressive and, you know, not worry too much about our wicket, because we've got guys behind us who can do exactly the same job," he added.

"We're really blessed actually in terms of the bowlers that we have here, on this tour. They're all very, very capable bats. I think if you look at guys like Gus Atkinson with a Test hundred, and then Brydon Carse is an excellent hitter of the ball, and then Adil Rashid down at No. 11 [No. 10 on the team sheet for the first T20I] who's got multiple first-class hundreds. So, yeah, I think we're very fortunate in that sense that a lot of our bowlers are very, very capable batters," he said.

Ahead of the Kolkata T20I, England took the unusual step of announcing their playing XI more than 24 hours in advance. On the batting-friendly surface at Eden Gardens, a score of 200 seems to be the benchmark.

With power hitters like Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Buttler, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone in their ranks, England's batting lineup is packed with players capable of clearing the ropes with ease. Adding to this firepower is the inclusion of rising star Jacob Bethell, whose staggering T20I average of 57.66 and strike rate of 167.96 make him a key weapon.

Like his teammates, he has spent hours in the nets honing his skills against spin ahead of the series.

"It's a new challenge for him to come and play in India," Butter said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "But I know he's excited [for it]," he added.

"I think he's been someone who in English cricket has been talked about for a while knowing the talent he possesses, even when he's been playing in the Under-19s. So, he was a name you'd hear being talked about that he's gonna be a special player. And I think, you know, all credit to him. I think he's done brilliantly well coming into international cricket," the England captain said.

"And he has got a good head on his shoulders, and obviously, he's got the game for it, as you've seen in in the white-ball stuff. And then obviously, moving into Test cricket, you know, it's fantastic to watch him in New Zealand. So, yeah, he's been playing really well," he added.

Buttler's excitement extends beyond the squad's depth. For the first time, he gets the opportunity to work with Brendon McCullum, a coach renowned for his attacking philosophy, though only as part of the leadership team, as McCullum primarily coaches the Test side. Additionally, England find themselves in a rare position of having their best players fully available. With fast bowlers like Jofra Archer and Mark Wood fit and firing, there's no need for workload management a dream scenario for any team in a packed international calendar.

"It's a really exciting tour, coming to India with what I'd say is a full line-up for us," Buttler noted, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"You know sometimes there's so much cricket that certain players have to be rested or managed. But that's certainly not the case for us at all in this series. So we've got a full complement of players, which is really exciting. Obviously, Baz is coming into the white-ball set-up for the first time too," he said.

"[I] also want to build that captain-coach alliance. Obviously, it's not a new set-up because Baz has been around for a while and there are a lot of players in this squad that have been with him in the Test set-up for a number of years already," he added.

"So, yeah, just looking forward to building that relationship in the white-ball set-up. It's going to be a great series against a really top side in their own conditions. So, loads to look forward to," Buttler said.

As England enter a period of transition under a new coaching structure, they remain focused on building towards the 2025 Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup. With their current firepower and depth, they look well-equipped to dominate in the months to come.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.