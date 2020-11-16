‘We didn’t spend much time travelling’: Pat Cummins explains how ‘being in bubble’ during IPL helped him ahead of India tour

cricket

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:37 IST

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, believes that being a part of the bio-secure bubble has benefited him ahead of the upcoming series against India. Cummins has been named the vice-captain of Australia’s ODI and T20I squad, and he said that he feels fresh ahead of the big series that kicks off with the first ODI taking place on November 27th in Sydney.

“One of the benefits of being in a bubble in the UAE was we didn’t spend much time traveling,” Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Also read: ‘He has a big say in Indian cricket’: Greg Chappell’s high-praise for India star

“A normal IPL we’re on a flight every second day, different city, so I think sometimes that can be as draining as the playing part,” he added.

“No doubt as well, the six or seven months we had at home (during the winter) put us in a pretty good place leading into the England tour and IPL. Coming in fresh to those tours it doesn’t feel like the end of the summer, it feels like I’m ready to start the tour and in a pretty good place,” the fast bowler further said.

Cummins further said that he hopes the Australia surfaces gives a tough time to India batters.

“If it happens I’ll be happy,” Cummins said. “Hopefully the (pitch) conditions will be what we as Aussies are accustomed to. Hopefully they’ve got a bit more bounce and pace than you would a place like India so that home advantage might come into it,” he further added.

India will play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests against Australia.