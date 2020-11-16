‘He has a big say in Indian cricket’: Greg Chappell’s high-praise for India star

cricket

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:13 IST

Former Australia batsman Greg Chappell, who also served as the head coach of India from 2005-07, said current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is ‘one of the most influential players in world cricket’ who is not afraid to express his opinions.

“I think he’s certainly one of the best players and one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment,” Chappel told ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ according to PTI.

“He has strong views, he’s quite happy to speak those views, he’s quite happy to put himself out there and back himself to back up his words,” Chappell said.

The 72-year-old Australian great said it augers well for Test cricket that an influential player like Kohli enjoys playing the longest format of the game.

“He loves Test cricket and while he’s playing India will treat Test cricket with respect because he has a big say in Indian cricket. That’s a good thing,” Chappell said.

Chappell also highlighted that as long as a captain like Virat Kohli is leading in Tests, they will continue to be a force in the longest format of the game.

“If you have a captain of India who is not interested in Test cricket that will impact the scene. Virat loves Test cricket, he champions Test cricket, and while that’s happening India will play Test cricket,” he added.

Kohli, who led India to their first-ever Test series in Australia in 2018-19, however, will only be available for the first of the four-Test series. Kohli will fly back home after the end of the day-night Test match in Adelaide to be with his wife Anushka Sharma, who is set to give birth to their first child.

(With PTI inputs)