'We have a wrong-footed inswinger menace': Dravid's subtle Kohli mention as IND hunt for Hardik's 'proper' replacement

India may have passed the test against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka in absence of a sixth-bowling option as Hardik Pandya was out with an injury, as the inclusion of Mohammed Shami strengthened their pace attack, but their true test begins now as the team nears the semifinal stage. Head coach Rahul Dravid was hence asked whether the team has been fretting over the absence of an extra bowling option after Hardik was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup tournament on Saturday and he dropped a subtle Virat Kohli mention. India's Virat Kohli (L) and coach Rahul Dravid interact during a practice session of a 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match(AFP)

Hardik had incurred an ankle injury on October 19 in India's fourth World Cup game, against Bangladesh in Pune. He was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as part of rehabilitation but failed to recover in time before being ruled out of the remaining matches for India.

The Men in Blue have played three games in Hardik's absence with Shami coming off the bench and they won in emphatic fashion with the veteran pacer emerging as the hero in all three. He picked 14 wickets in three games which included two five-wicket hauls and him rising to the top of the wicket-taking chart for India in World Cup history. But with India having a tough clash against second-placed South Africa, followed by a semifinal game next week, the absence of a sixth-bowling option could hurt India and cost them the title.

Dravid however seemed unfazed as the absence of an extra bowler and rather felt that Kohli, who has bowled just three deliveries in the World Cup so far, could come in handy for a couple of overs.

"Yes, we don't have the option to have a sixth proper bowler but we have a wrong-footed inswinger menace whom we can back for a couple of overs. He was close to doing so in the last game with the crowd pushing him to do so. The response of the team and the players have been really good," he said.

Dravid also opened up on the former India captain and his bid to equal Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI centuries in cricket history. Kohli had come close to the feat in Wankhede against Sri Lanka, but fell short by just 12 runs. The head coach, however, revealed that Kohli has looked rather relaxed with his focus on his role in the Indian line-up rather than on personal milestones.

"Virat has been really relaxed and keen to do what he has been doing for India. I have seen nothing different in how Virat goes about his business, not worried about his 49th or 50th or his birthday," he said.

