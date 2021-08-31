‘We have found ways to get out’: Joe Root says England need to keep Virat Kohli ‘quiet’ if they want to win Test series

After defeating Team India by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley, Joe Root-led England are aiming to take an unassailable lead in the series when they take on India in the fourth Test. The encounter begins on Thursday at The Oval, London and home captain Joe Root seems to be ready with the road map to face the visitors, especially his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

While addressing a pre-match virtual presser on Tuesday, Root said his side would be required to keep India skipper Virat Kohli quiet in the next two Tests if they want to win the five-match Test series.

“The credit needs to go to our bowling attack, Virat is a world-class player hence the credit needs to be given to the bowling group. We have been able to keep him quiet, it is an extremely good effort from our bowling group and it is something we have to continue if we have to win this series. We have found ways to get him out, he is a fine player and has done tremendous things in Test cricket, we will have to look at ways to get the best players out,” said Root, as quoted by ANI.

“Absolutely, world-class side like India led by Virat Kohli, I expect nothing less than a response. We would be naive to think otherwise, it is important that we do not get to deluded. We have gotten to the level playing field, we have to work harder now. If we find ourselves ahead of the game at any stage, we have to consolidate,” he added.

After resuming innings at 215/2 on the fourth day, Team India would have hoped to continue the remarkable comeback. However, the England bowlers came out all guns blazing and wrapped the game up in the opening session itself, bundling out the visitors for 278.

“I think it was a brilliant performance, nice template for us to work with really. The challenge is to replicate it and go one better. From a bowling perspective, I think we were flawless, we hit the right lengths early on and we managed to do it for long periods of time. With bat in hand, Headingley was our best outing till now and hopefully, we can go on,” said Root.

“I think more than anything, we are very pleased with how we have sort of grown into this series. We have worked extremely hard to make the series 1-1, now is where the hard work really starts. We will look to go again and keep getting better,” he added.

Kohli has so far gotten just one fifty-plus score in the ongoing series and James Anderson has managed to dismiss him twice.