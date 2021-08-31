‘Legend Forever’: AB de Villiers, James Anderson, Virender Sehwag & others wish ‘happy retirement’ to Dale Steyn

South African speedster Dale Steyn announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, ending a 17-year long illustrious career. The right-arm quick, who had played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas, made the announcement through a social media post.

Steyn took to Twitter and thanked all his fans, family members and teammates who have been with him in his journey of international cricket.

“Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together,” he wrote.

People from the cricket fraternity came forward to wish Steyn a happy retirement. Former South Africa captain and dynamic batsman AB de Villiers called him a ‘legend’.

“Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker (picked) a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever!,” De Villiers replied to Steyn’s post.

Veteran England pacer James Anderson said, “The Best,” while star Australian pacer Pat Cummins wrote, “Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate! All time great.”

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina also replied to Steyn’s post and extended their best wishes to the legendary South African bowler.

Steyn took 699 international wickets, including a South African record 439 in tests, and is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of his generation with extreme pace in his prime and the ability to swing the ball in both directions.

Steyn would have taken many more wickets but for injuries later in his career, especially a shoulder problem that restricted him to only 11 tests after 2015. He featured in 93 in all, averaging 22.95 with the ball at a strike rate of 42.30.