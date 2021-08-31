'Important for Virat Kohli to score big hundred': Salman Butt says 'India have to pull up their socks'

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes Indian batsmen Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane must play big knocks for India to get back in a positive mindset in the Test series against England. After an emphatic 151 run win at Lord's in the 2nd Test, Virat Kohli-led Indian team lost the third Test at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Butt said that Team India need to pull their socks up to register a series win in England.

“India have to pull up their socks. Their experienced players are due for big knocks. On this tour, they haven’t done it so far. Unless that happens, India won’t be in a comfort zone. It will be important for Virat Kohli to score a big hundred. Rahane and Pujara have got the occasional scores but they haven’t played a big knock as such," he said.

“Rohit Sharma has been looking great and has batted well. However, he has the capability of scoring 150-200, which he hasn’t done yet. Unless these senior players come up with big knocks, India will continue to struggle." he added.

Speaking on Kohli's troubles in England, Butt said that the India skipper is lacking concentration.

“When he was in form, Kohli was scoring hundred after hundred. Yes, his off-time has extended longer than expected but he has been aggressive as always. Kohli is looking good but somewhere he is lacking in concentration, which is why he is chasing at those balls outside off stump. It is not the case with Kohli usually. He has excellent concentration levels but in this series, he has been dismissed in similar fashion every time.

“When he drives outside the off stump or even defends, he plays a little away from his body. If he manages to play closer to the body and does so consistently, runs will be around the corner," he signed off.