'We have our concerns': Kusal Perera opens up on contract row with SLC, says 'hoping to resolve it fairly'

Sri Lanka limited-overs captain Kusal Perera on Saturday opened up on the contract dispute with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) and said that he is hoping to resolve the matter fairly with the board. The left-handed batsman, speaking to reporters, admitted that there is concern among players regarding the contract and it is affecting the team.

"We do have concerns about the contracts. We can't say it's not affecting us - that would be a lie and everyone would know it's a lie. But I'm hoping we can talk to the cricket board and resolve this fairly," Perera was quoted as saying ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka are set to play a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh and Perera said that despite the ongoing tussle with the board, the players are focusing on the series at the moment.

"With the contracts, we're going to come back to Sri Lanka and discuss with the board then. But before then we are just trying to think about how we will win this series," Perera said.

"What I'm trying to do is give the players confidence to go and do what they know how to do, because if they are fearful, they won't get the best out of their skills," he added.

Sri Lanka cricketers have refused to sign new contracts offered by the apex body as they feel some players have been given unfair deals. On Friday, a legal representative of top Lankan players issued a statement that claimed the new deal sees fees paid to specific cricketers in a one-sided manner.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva have been given the most lucrative deals while veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been offered a contract worth $80,000 which is $50,000 less than his base salary from last year.

Also, Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's annual fee fell from roughly $100,000 to $70,000.

According to FICA (Federation of International Cricketers' Association), the new remuneration intimated to Sri Lankan players is substantially lower (more than threefold lower) in comparison with other global cricketing nations.

FICA also said that unlike in other global jurisdictions, players are provided with pension schemes in together jurisdictions, However, no such pension scheme has been set up in Sri Lanka.

(With ANI inputs)