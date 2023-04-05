'We've seen Sachin, Gavaskar and Kohli. But Dhoni...': Pakistan great after '41-year-old youngster' goes 6, 6 in IPL

He may be 41-years-old but MS Dhoni has still got it. The Chennai Super Kings captain did not get to bat much in the two matches so far in the IPL 2023, but even in those 10 balls that he faced, Dhoni showed glimpses of his former destructive self. With two cameos in two matches, the CSK captain reached 5000 IPL runs, becoming only the sixth Indian batter to breach that mark when he went 6, 6 against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Unlike the previous two seasons, Dhoni hasn't taken time to spring into action. Against Gujarat Titans in the season opener, Dhoni's unbeaten 14 off 7 balls took CSK to 178/7 and in the game against Lucknow Super Giants, MSD arrived and straightaway hit two sixes off the first two balls which got his team to 217/7.

MS Dhoni in action against at IPL 2023. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni's knock sent the world into a frenzy. Even post 40, there has been absolutely no change in his batting style. That Dhoni is still adding accolades in his career – he had already hit 250 IPL sixes in the match against GT – just solidifies his legendary status even further. Reacting to Dhoni's sizzling cameo against LSG that saw him arrives to the crease with back-to-back sixes off Mark Wood, several former cricketers could not keep calm, including ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif. Latif was asked to give his views on the '41-year-old youngster' by Nauman Niaz, to which the ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper echoed the thoughts on the entire cricketing world.

"He has scored 5000 runs in IPL alone. Dhoni has always had a golden template. His history has been written with gold - for India, for world cricket. You and I can say whatever we like but it won't make a difference. He is easily the greatest ever Indian captain, and also a wicketkeeper batter. There is no doubt there," he said on the YouTube channel Caught Behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - 'Gill was gone, Saha was out, captain Hardik went…': Kumble's huge statement on GT future star Sai Sudharsan

Dhoni has always been a popular figure, but this time around, it has increased manifold mainly for 2 reasons. One is the fact that Dhoni is no longer and active cricketer and the only occasion fans get to see him on the cricket ground is during the IPL; and two because CSK are back playing their home IPL games in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium – also known as the Chepauk – for the first time in four years. There was a loud roar when Dhoni got to speak during the toss, so much so that he was inaudible despite speaking on the mic, and this is what Latif reckons puts Dhoni a notch above some all the superstars Indian cricket has produced in its rich history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Look at the way he batted. He faced just 2-3 balls and showed what he has always been capable of. He is the most famous player. We have seen Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, even Virat Kohli. But Dhoni, and the way he conducts himself on the field and the following that he has, there is a different vibe and intensity to it altogether. Outstanding," added Latif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON