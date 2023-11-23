close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / We must move forward; life continues: Kuldeep on World Cup heartbreak

We must move forward; life continues: Kuldeep on World Cup heartbreak

PTI |
Nov 23, 2023 09:50 AM IST

We must move forward; life continues: Kuldeep on World Cup heartbreak

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday admitted that the pain of World Cup final defeat to Australia will linger and push him to work harder for the "next opportunity".

HT Image
HT Image

India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity," Kuldeep said in a post on 'X'.

"While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time," said the wrist spinner.

He said dealing with the setback was tough.

"The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead," he said.

Kuldeep played all of India's 11 matches in the World Cup and took 15 wickets at an average of 28.26.

India won 10 matches on the trot before losing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in front of over one lakh home supporters.

"Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players," said Kuldeep.

"The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We're grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support."

Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out