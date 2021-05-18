‘We saw the old Prithvi Shaw who scored century on Test debut’: Aakash Chopra backs DC opener for World T20 selection

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Prithvi Shaw for his outstanding performance with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After failing to impress in the previous season, the DC opener came back strong and smashed 308 runs in 8 innings at a staggering strike rate of 166.48. He was placed fourth on the Orange Cap list before the tournament was postponed after several players and support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite a terrific performance in the IPL 2021, the selectors didn’t consider him for India’s upcoming England tour. However, former cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the BCCI should get him for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

In his latest YouTube video, Chopra said, “We had spoken earlier that Prithvi Shaw will be one of the finds of the tournament, that his strike rate will be the best. And he is standing there only. The way he has batted, six fours off six deliveries, it is not that easy to hit six boundaries in the first over.”

“The way he has batted, the skills and fearless approach he has shown, he was taking risks but it did not seem like he was doing so. He has been absolutely sensational. We saw the old Prithvi Shaw, who had scored a century on his Test debut,” he added.

Chopra further stated that if Shaw continues to perform with the same temperament, he should be the frontrunner for getting a berth in the Indian squad for World T20I.

“If he [Prithvi Shaw] continues batting like this, I feel, he will have to be considered for the World T20. You just cannot ignore him now because of the kind of form he has shown, the kind of runs he has put, and the fashion in which he has scored those runs,” Chopra concluded.