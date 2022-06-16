'We saw Yuvraj buckle under the pressure of big bucks': Kapil Dev on how hefty IPL price tag impacted Ishan Kishan

Former India all-rounder Kapil Dev feels Ishan Kishan might have been affected by the hefty price tag he received during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February. Ishan was purchased by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore and while the young left-handed opener scored 418 runs at an average of 32.15, with three half-centuries – which is better than his last season numbers - many felt he underperformed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several former cricketers questioned MI's decision to spend such a colossal mount on Ishan, with Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson even going to the extent of saying that Kishan isn't worthy of that amount. Kapil meanwhile, feels that somewhere, the young is feeling the heat of a big price tag, which could be seen in his performances too

"With Ishan Kishan is feeling the pressure of ₹15 crore tag. Sometimes we don’t agree but the fact is that when you hit the jackpot, this can happen. It is good that he got so much money at the IPL auction. No franchise is not stupid enough to shell out such a huge sum. They know that this player is talented and hence, have expectations. But sometimes a player feels that pressure," Kapil said on YouTube show Uncut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A former India World Cup winning captain, Kapil dug into the history books and brought out some names from Indian cricket, who suffered a similar fate. In 2014, Yuvraj Singh was bought for ₹14 crore by the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), after which he scored a decent 376 runs from 14 games with three fifties at an average of just above 34.

"We saw Yuvraj buckle under pressure of big bucks too. Even he felt it. The same with Dinesh Karthik, Pathan brothers… they all got big money. So sometimes getting a lot of money puts pressure on the player’s performance. And at the same time, there are youngsters who are under no pressure and play fearlessly," Kapil pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON