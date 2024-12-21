'We spent the whole day together and Ashwin didn't even give me a hint': Jadeja informed '5 mins' before retirement

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was "shocked" like everyone else when Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement following the conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba. Jadeja revealed that he got to know about the off-spinner's retirement just five minutes before the press conference, where Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after their win against Bangladesh.(PTI)

Jadeja and Ashwin formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in Tests. The duo played 58 Tests together, scalping 587 wickets between them.

The two spinners are also India's most successful bowling pair, going past the pair of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh (501 wickets).

"I got to know about the retirement at the last moment, five minutes before the press conference. It was shocking. We spent the whole day together, and he didn’t even give me a hint. I got to know at the last minute. We all know how Ashwin’s mind works," Jadeja told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Ashwin 'on-field mentor' for Jadeja

Jadeja, who shared an exceptional camaraderie and bonding with Ashwin, labelled the latter his "on-field mentor". However, the left-arm spinner feelsyoungsters should now look to take the opportunity after the retirement of Ashwin, who scalped 537 Test wickets.

Ashwin and Jadeja often bailed India out with the bat as well, with the most recent rescue job coming in the Chennai Test against Bangladesh earlier this year.

"He is like my on-field mentor. We have been playing together for so many years. We kept passing messages to each other on the field regarding the match situation, what the batters are trying to do," said Jadeja.

"I will miss all this. We just hope that we get a better all-rounder and bowler than Ashwin. It's not like nobody can replace a player. Everyone goes, but you do get the replacement. We have to move on. In India, we always have good talents; it is not like anyone is irreplaceable. We will have to move on. It is a golden opportunity for any youngster to grab this opportunity," he added.

In the third Test against Australia, Jadeja's 77 in the first innings helped India walk away with a draw. The all-rounder said this innings boosted his confidence.

“Scoring outside when the team is in a tough position, it gives you confidence,” he said.

“Mindset will be the same. You will have to play according to the match situation and I will play according to the team’s role," he added.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands on level terms. India and Australia will now square off in the Boxing Day Test at MCG, beginning 26 December 2024.