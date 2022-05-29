'We want to do something special for him. He made us believe': Samson, Buttler remember Warne ahead of IPL 2022 final

For the first time in 14 seasons, Rajasthan Royals have reached the final of an Indian Premier League (IPL). But the man who so eagerly wanted to see the team in the final once again, having led the side to a glorious win in the inaugural IPL season back in 2008, isn't there any more. World cricket lost spin king Shane Warne earlier this year, but Rajasthan Royals are desperate to "do something special" for the Australia legend in the IPL 2022 final in what could be the fitting tribute to the 'First Royal'. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Rajasthan Royals finished second in the league stage with nine wins in 14 games, but suffered a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. However, the Sanju Samson-led side bounced back in style to thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in Ahmedabad on Friday in the second Qualifier to reach the their second IPL final.

Jos Buttler, who has played a key role with his tally of 824 runs in Rajasthan's run to the final, recalled the legend after the team beat RCB to make the final.

“You mention Shane Warne, he is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in that first season, we will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today. He made us believe," he said in the post-match presentation.

Warne has been remembered not just by the team, but also for the fans who carried his posters through all the matches the team played in this season. They also decorated the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai with Warne murals last month and donned the iconic 'SW23' jersey. It was the venue where Warne had led Rajasthan to their IPL glory in 2008.

"The tournament, right from the start, it has been for him and I think we need to take one more step for him," current Rajasthan captain said.

"It's really special. I don't want to talk too much about it but we’re one step closer. We want to do something special for him."

Rajasthan will be facing a tough test in the IPL 2022 final where they will be up against Gujarat, a team that defeated them twice this season - by 37 runs earlier this month and by seven wickets in Qualifier 1.

