'We weren't good enough': Rohit Sharma's stern 'there'll be talks' warning to India batters after shambolic show vs SL

Despite what may have unraveled at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday in the opening ODI match of the three-game series, where the Sri Lankan spinners forced a dramatic draw after India needed just one run to win, the visitors were expected to make a strong comeback in the second game on Sunday. But the issue remained the same with the Indian team as Jeffrey Vandersay single-handedly crushed their hopes with a record six-wicket haul at the same venue to help Sri Lanka win by 32 runs and take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the contest. Rohit Sharma has his say on India's batting collapse in 2nd ODI

There were similarities in the Sri Lankan innings as well. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka found themselves in a precarious situation at 136/6 before Dunith Wellalage and the lower order bailed them out of trouble to post a challenging total of 240/9. In response, it was captain Rohit Sharma yet again with his fiery half-century knock that helped India get off to a flier. He was also involved in a 97-run opening stand with Shubman Gill as India looked certain to script a comeback in the match.

However, with Rohit's departure, the rest of the line-up succumbed against the Sri Lankan spinner. Vandersay was the chief architect as he picked the first six wickets, all in a space of just 58 deliveries for 50 runs. Axar Patel did look to rebuild with his run-a-ball 44, before India Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka applied the brakes with two successive wickets, which was enough to fold India for 208 runs in 42.2 overs.

Following a second successive collapse in the middle overs, India captain Rohit was left disappointed at the results. He sent a stern warning to his batters that they would discuss the matter before they head into the third and final ODI match.

"We weren't good enough. Don't want to look too much into how we played. But there'll be talks about our batting in the middle overs," he said in the post-match presentation. "When you lose a game, everything hurts. It's not just about those 10 overs. You have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do that today. Little disappointed but these things happen. You got to adapt what's in front of you."

India will be back for the third and final game of the white-ball tour against Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday.