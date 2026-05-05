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‘Old man’ Rohit Sharma wins Mahela Jayawardene’s trust after staying committed to Mumbai Indians’ two-week timelime

Rohit Sharma was unfortunate to miss out on what would have been his third IPL century, but his knock was worth its weight in gold.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 01:19 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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‘Old man’ Rohit Sharma earned head coach Mahela Jayawardene’s trust after the 39-year-old batted with the fluency of a 29-year-old in his comeback match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Rohit, returning from a hamstring injury, scored 84 off 44 balls, powering MI’s successful chase of 229 and ending the franchise’s winless streak. He was unfortunate to miss out on what would have been his third IPL century, but his knock was worth its weight in gold.

Mahela Jayawardene, left, and Rohit Sharma(Screengrab)

After the match, Jayawardene spoke about Rohit, shedding light on his road to recovery. As MI owner Nita Ambani presented the Maverick Award to him, Jayawardene praised Rohit for his commitment. As it turns out, Rohit was eager to return to action early, but the physios and management chose to give him more time, a decision that clearly paid off.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s masterful return speaks of hunger, hurt and a refusal to fade into the sunset

“Before he says a few words, it was a brilliant effort from him. He worked hard to get where he was. He was desperate to play, but we were patient with the old man, this time around. Usually, he makes a comeback in a week’s time, but we gave him an extra week to do what he needed to do,” he said inside the dressing room after MI’s six-wicket win.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s ‘greatness’ acknowledged as Rickelton bows to ex-skipper after MI break losing run

How he fares in MI’s remaining games will offer deeper insight. More than the runs, it is how his body holds up that will capture attention. India have a busier ODI calendar this year compared to last, and with challenging tours of England and New Zealand lined up, Rohit knows the road ahead won’t be easy. If he makes the cut for the World Cup, he would be 40-plus, the oldest Indian to feature in the 50-over showpiece.

So far, so good, but at this stage, it is not enough for Rohit. The road ahead needs to bring more hits than misses.

 
mahela jayawardene rohit sharma mumbai indians ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Old man’ Rohit Sharma wins Mahela Jayawardene’s trust after staying committed to Mumbai Indians’ two-week timelime
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