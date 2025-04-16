‘We were told to leave Delhi. But why should we run away?’: IPL's breakaway cricketer switched from Sehwag to Narine

There is more to Digvesh Rathi than just Sunil Narine-style spin-bowling and notebook celebrations. The breakaway spinner of IPL 2025, who has become the go-to bowler for Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant, has grown up seeing hardships and challenges as daily companions. But his rise against all odds has been nothing short of a celluloid tale. With the nickname 'Bobby' given by father 'Dharmender' after elder son 'Sunny' came into their lives, a Bollywood touch was unavoidable. Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi (L) celebrates(AFP)

Growing up, Digvesh and his family faced many challenges, including being told to move out of Delhi. In a heartfelt conversation at their modest home in Saboli, Northeast Delhi, Digvesh's elder brother Sunny shared the struggles and resilience that shaped the IPL 2025 breakout spinner’s journey. Sunny, a former left-arm spinner who sacrificed his own cricket dreams to support the family, recounted the pressures they faced to leave Delhi due to financial hardship and lack of influence. “Digvesh had no godfather, we had no money or influence. We were advised to move out of Delhi. Par bhag kyun jaye (but why would we run away)?” Sunny, who now works as a police constable at the Mandoli Prison Complex, told The Indian Express, his voice brimming with pride for his brother’s perseverance.

Digvesh, known as ‘Bobby’ in his family, rose from these challenges to shine for Lucknow Super Giants. Picked for ₹30 lakh, the 25-year-old mystery spinner earned the Player of the Match award against Mumbai Indians with figures of 1/21 in a high-scoring game, marking the fourth match of his debut IPL season. Sunny highlighted Digvesh’s relentless work ethic, recalling how he trained tirelessly at Poorvi Delhi Khel Parisar, transitioning from a batsman with a Sehwag-like cover drive to a bowler inspired by Sunil Narine. “He’s here because of his sheer hard work,” Sunny emphasized.

Their father, Dharmender, an assistant at a building material shop, always believed in Digvesh’s passion, even through setbacks. Manju, their mother, expressed quiet faith, advising Digvesh to stay grounded amid success.

From Sehwag-like batter to Narine-like spinner

Digvesh was a batter to start with, but growing up, getting to bat in the nets was not an easy task. The more famous names from better academies would get the nod before. Seeing this, Digvesh decided to completely switch to a bowler. Narine's unique action and his success in the IPL for KKR, draw his attention. He started to bowl leg spin, using his action. “When it was Digvesh’s turn to bat, most of the good bowlers were disinterested in bowling because he wasn’t a known name. When he played good strokes against them, their ego was hurt too. Players brought their own cricket balls, so they didn’t want to waste it on him. I would bowl to him for hours but facing only one bowler limits a batsman,” Sunny

It was not easy. He had to practice hours and hours to perfect the art, with his brother donning the hat of a wicketkeeper. It all started to result in something good when Digvesh, after playing for different Delhi, was able to attract former India keeper-batter Vijay Dahiya's attention. Dahiya asked him to train at his academy. Then the Delhi Premier League happened, where Digvesh picked up 14 wickets for South Delhi Superstarz.

The doors of IPL opened. Dahiya once again played a key role in recommending his name to the LSG management.

In this IPL, Digvesh has already picked up 9 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.43.