'We'll see, DK': Mark Waugh, Dinesh Karthik argue live on air after India keeper makes bold IND vs AUS Test prediction

The first Test between India and Australia is underway at Nagpur and it is the hosts, who have so far dictated the proceedings. While many expected Australia to produce a valiant display, the case was exactly the opposite. After opting to bat first in a pitch, which ex-Australian players claimed was “doctored”, the Kangaroos could only muster 177 on the board, with Marnus Labuschagne's 49 standing as the highest individual score among the Australian batters. (Follow: India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 1)

India in response have started things on a positive note, with the opening pair of KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma building a partnership. The pair have so far added over 50 runs as Australia are in desperate need of wickets to remain in the contest.

Amidst some exciting cricket, fans also witnessed some off field tussle between former Australia batter Mark Waugh and India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The two got into a bit of an argument while doing commentary on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin beats Anil Kumble's 18-year-old record by outfoxing Alex Carey in India vs Australia 1st Test

Dinesh Karthik: “I do feel India will bat only once in the Test match.”

Mark Waugh: “We'll see about that DK, we'll see about that.”

Dinesh Karthik: “Mark my words Mark.”

Mark Waugh: “What time is it. It's five past three. I'll write that in my diary. He could be right. It's not going to be easy, it's not going to be a stroll in the park.”

Dinesh Karthik: “But at the same time, it's not as tough as the Aussie batters made it out to be either.”

Mark Waugh: “All I'm saying is never judge a pitch until two sides have bat. Lets see how things unfold. It's a big session, Australia won't let India get away. This Indian Test batters not as good as some of the Australians. I can't see two guys averaging 60."

Dinesh Karthik: “Well there was just one there in India, that average 60.”

Mark Waugh: “Rohit Sharma class player, Virat Kohli world class, Pujara Thor in the side.”

Earlier in the day, Mark's brother and former Australia captain Steve Waugh blasted at the team selection over the surprise omission of Travis Head, who apart from his batting could have proved to be a good addition in terms of spin bowling. “Hard to believe we can drop the number 4 ranked Test batsman in the world and probably our best batsman in the last 12 months plus he bowls better than average off spin - let’s wait and see-maybe the Aussie selectors are genius’s!” Waugh wrote on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON