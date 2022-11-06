'Went for breakfast...': Sachin Tendulkar savagely trolls South Africa after Netherlands' win sends India to WC semis

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has taken a sly dig at South Africa after the Temba Bavuma-led side suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of minnows Netherlands in their final group game fixture of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday. Netherlands' win over South Africa has not only opened the exit doors for the Proteas, but the famous triumph of the Dutch side has also helped India in entering the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Moments after the Dutch side pulled off a heist at the grandest stages of them all, batting legend Tendulkar poked fun at the Bavuma-led side following their embarrassing loss to the Netherlands. Taking to Twitter after Netherlands outclassed the Proteas in their final fixture of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Tendulkar revealed that he was backing the Dutch side in the build-up to the one-sided encounter at the Adelaide Oval.

“Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition! #SAvsNED,” Tendulkar was as witty and imaginative as ever when the Master Blaster posted his latest tweet on Sunday. Tendulkar's hilarious dig at the South African side became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game.

Tendulkar's former opening partner and legendary batter Virender Sehwag also shared a note-worthy tweet after India secured its berth for the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. "What a World Cup this has been. Full of twists and turns. Netherlands eliminating South Africa. Maza aa raha hai #NedvSA," Sehwag said in his tweet.

Talking about the match, Colin Ackermann's sublime 41 off 26 balls and Tom Cooper's crucial cameo of 35 (19 balls) helped the Netherlands in registering a challenging total of 158-4 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa mustered 145-8 as the Scott Edwards-led side battled past the Proteas by 13 runs. Ackermann was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics.

