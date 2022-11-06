T20 World Cup Points Table: Advantage Pakistan as India qualify for semis after Netherlands stun South Africa

It ain’t over till it’s over. South Africa's hope of entering the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 2022 suffered a massive blow as the Netherlands recorded a famous win over the Temba Bavuma-led side in their final match of the Super 12 stage on Sunday. Second-placed South Africa were outplayed by the already-eliminated Netherlands side in match No.40 of the ICC World T20 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. South Africa earlier needed a win over the Dutch side to punch their semi-final tickets at the grandest stages of them all - the T20 World Cup.

Batting first in their final fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Scott Edwards-led side managed to post a challenging total of 158-4 in 20 overs. Stephan Myburgh (37), Max ODowd (29), Tom Cooper (35) and Colin Ackermann (41*) all chipped in with crucial knocks to help the Netherlands post 158-4 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa failed to chase down the target as the Dutch side pulled off a massive upset. With South Africa's defeat to the Netherlands, Rohit Sharma-led Team India has qualified for the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup Super 12 - Group 2 Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR India (Q) 4 3 1 0 6 +0.730 South Africa 5 2 2 1 5 +0.864 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 +1.117 Netherlands (E) 5 2 3 0 4 -0.849 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0313

South Africa are momentarily placed second on the Super 12 Group 2 points table after their defeat to the Netherlands. India, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, will play Zimbabwe in its final group game on Sunday. South Africa's defeat has turned Pakistan's match against Bangladesh into a virtual quarter-final. The winner of the match between the Babar Azam-led side and Shakib Al Hasan's men will join India in the World Cup semi-finals.

With a memorable win over the Proteas, the Netherlands have also confirmed their place for the next World Cup. " I am lost for words. Went so fast. This is going to take a bit of time to take it all in. We are used to these conditions in Netherlands. We were confident around the 160 mark to defend this. Another great experience, another big upset from the Netherlands," Netherlands captain Edwards said after the match.

