e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / West Indies coach Simmons in self-isolation after attending funeral

West Indies coach Simmons in self-isolation after attending funeral

Simmons has been self-isolating in his Old Trafford hotel room since attending the funeral on Friday and has to clear two COVID-19 tests before he can join the squad on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:57 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
West Indies coach Phil Simmons.
West Indies coach Phil Simmons.(PTI)
         

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has entered self-isolation after attending a funeral but fast bowler Alzarri Joseph said it would not hamper the team’s preparation for the three-test series against England. Simmons has been self-isolating in his Old Trafford hotel room since attending the funeral on Friday and has to clear two COVID-19 tests before he can join the squad on Thursday.

“That doesn’t really disrupt our preparations,” Joseph told British media on Saturday. “We have our jobs to do - we have our preparation to keep going with. We have a very big coaching staff here that are very supportive of each other, so that’s not really a problem for anyone.”

Assistant coaches Roddy Estwick and Rayon Griffith will oversee the team’s second warm-up match, which begins on Monday, before the July 8 series opener in Southampton. Joseph is set to join skipper Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel in a four-pronged pace attack and the 23-year-old was fine being perceived as the weak link.

“Obviously those three guys have a lot more experience than I do,” he said. “I’d think more often than not, teams would see me as the weaker link. I think my job is to come in and just back those bowlers and keep the pressure on.”

“I could use it as an advantage - I know my abilities and they (England) might not know. But once I turn up on the day and get the job done, I know I can get on top of any opponent.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In