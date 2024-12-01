Menu Explore
West Indies fumble catches as Bangladesh bat first

AFP |
Dec 01, 2024 04:25 AM IST

West Indies fumble catches as Bangladesh bat first

Poor West Indies catching let Bangladesh off the hook with the visitors closing a curtailed day one of the second and final Test at 69 for two after opting to bat first at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday.

West Indies fumble catches as Bangladesh bat first
West Indies fumble catches as Bangladesh bat first

Opener Shadman Islam, one of two changes to the Bangladesh side thrashed by 201 runs in the first Test in Antigua a few days earlier, ended the brief session unbeaten on 50 in partnership with Shahadat Hossain .

Shadman's fifth Test half-century has so far occupied exactly 100 deliveries with the opener stroking three fours and then hoisting a six off Kavem Hodge as the home side opted for part-time spinners in fading light.

After senior pacer Kemar Roach rocked the tourists with the wickets of Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque to have them stuttering at ten for two, Islam and Joy featured in an unbroken stand of 59.

However both were beneficiaries of the home side's increasingly deplorable catching record in this brief series.

Left-hander Shadman was missed by Kraigg Brathwaite at short-extra cover off all-rounder Justin Greaves.

That error spoiled a celebratory day for the West Indies captain, for whom this match was his 86th Test in a row, eclipsing the mark of 85 by fellow Barbadian Sir Garfield Sobers as the most consecutive Tests played for the West Indies.

Shahadat was then missed by the Dominican combination of Alick Athanaze and Hodge in the slips as both juggled and then dropped an edged drive off frustrated fast bowler Jayden Seales.

"It's just about pegging away, just to keep challenging guys on the front foot," said Roach in describing his tactics at the end of the day to have Joy and Mominul caught by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva. "It's been a pretty even day for us."

Those two wickets lifted Roach's tally of Test victims against Bangladesh to 50 while his overall haul stands at 279 going into day two.

Torrential rain over the previous three days in the Jamaican capital left damp areas around the square and delayed the start of play until mid-afternoon despite relentless sunshine through the morning.

str/dmc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
