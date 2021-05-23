Home / Cricket / West Indies halts training after pacer Marquino Mindley tests Covid-19 positive
File Photo of Windies cricketer Marquino Mindley.(Twitter)
West Indies halts training after pacer Marquino Mindley tests Covid-19 positive

Jamaican fast bowler Marquino Mindley has tested positive for coronavirus, informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:22 PM IST

Jamaican fast bowler Marquino Mindley has tested positive for coronavirus, informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday.

In accordance with the medical protocols established with the St. Lucian Ministry of Health, Mindley, who is currently asymptomatic, will now self-isolate in his hotel room under the supervision of the CWI Medical Team until he returns with two back-to-back negative results.

"Following PCR Tests administered on Friday 21 May for all members of the West Indies Men's red ball training camp being held in St Lucia, Jamaican fast bowler, Marquino Mindley, tested positive on his second COVID-19 test," CWI said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, all other members of the training squad and coaching team were re-tested and isolated in their rooms, with training cancelled for the weekend.

All of these training squad and coaching team members have now tested negative following their repeat tests and the squad will train in small groups starting on Monday 24 May, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The West Indies red ball training camp is being held in a bio-secure environment ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) two-match Series against South Africa, scheduled to start on June 10.

