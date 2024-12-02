West Indies' Jayden Seales joins legends with stunning 4-fer in 2nd Test vs Bangladesh
Jayden Seales bowled a whopping 10 maidens and registered the most economical figures in a Test innings since 1977
West Indies' Jaydon Seales wreaked havoc and joined a list of legends by registering stunning figures of four wickets for just five runs in a whopping 15.5 overs, bowling an incredible 10 maidens on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh. West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 and have taken control of the second Test with Bangladesh being bowled out for 164 runs.
Seales has registered the most economical figures in a Test innings since 1977. Overall, these are the seventh best figures of all time for any bowler in a Test innings. Garry Sobers' economy of 0.21 in 14 overs, including 11 maidens and one wicket, is the only spell by a West Indies bowler that ranks above Seals. Sobers, considered the greatest all-rounder of all time, had done it against New Zealand in Wellington in March 1956.
- Total Match
- 111
- Total Runs
- 3284
- Highest Score
- 128 runs
- Total Match
- 115
- Total Runs
- 3127
- Highest Score
- 96 runs
- Total Match
- 50
- Total Runs
- 1326
- Highest Score
- 104 runs
- Wickets
- 3
- Best Bowling
- 2/29
- Total Match
- 65
- Total Runs
- 29
- Highest Score
- 10 runs
- Wickets
- 76
- Best Bowling
- 5/32
- Total Match
- 260
- Total Runs
- 37
- Highest Score
- 8 runs
- Wickets
- 205
- Best Bowling
- 5/40
- Total Match
- 107
- Total Runs
- 3582
- Highest Score
- 124 runs
- Total Match
- 132
- Total Runs
- 4683
- Highest Score
- 132 runs
- Total Match
- 104
- Total Runs
- 83
- Highest Score
- 17 runs
- Wickets
- 121
- Best Bowling
- 4/18
- Total Match
- 35
- Total Runs
- 195
- Highest Score
- 27 runs
- Wickets
- 46
- Best Bowling
- 3/15
- Total Match
- 12
- Total Runs
- -
- Highest Score
- -
- Wickets
- 12
- Best Bowling
- 3/24
- Total Match
- 93
- Total Runs
- 109
- Highest Score
- 14 runs
- Wickets
- 93
- Best Bowling
- 4/21
- Total Match
- 41
- Total Runs
- 105
- Highest Score
- 29 runs
- Wickets
- 51
- Best Bowling
- 4/15
- Total Match
- 21
- Total Runs
- 653
- Highest Score
- 89 runs
- Total Match
- 105
- Total Runs
- 2644
- Highest Score
- 99 runs
- Wickets
- -
- Best Bowling
- -
- Total Match
- 40
- Total Runs
- 730
- Highest Score
- 49 runs
India great Bapu Nadkarni's 32-over spell in which he gave just five runs and bowled an eye-watering 27 maidens tops the list. The spell came against England in Chennai in January 1964.
West Indies take control at Sabina Park
West Indies trailed by 94 runs after reaching 70-1 at stumps in reply. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite is 33 not out and Keacy Carty is on 19. Mikyle Louis was the only wicket taken by Bangladesh, caught behind off Nahid Rana (1-28).
Bangladesh had resumed on 69/2 at Sabina Park after only 30 overs were bowled on an opening day limited by a wet outfield and bad light. Sunday was ended early by poor light after a total of almost 80 overs. The visitors went to lunch in Kingston at 122-6, having added 53 runs in the morning session off 28 overs for the loss of four more wickets. Shamar Joseph (3-49) bowled Shahadat Hossain (22) to end a 73-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Shadman Islam which had rescued Bangladesh from 10-2.
Islam top scored with 64, including five fours and a six. Three more wickets quickly followed before lunch — Litton Das (1) was caught by Kavem Hodge off Seales, followed by Jaker Ali (1) and Shadman Islam to leave Bangladesh on 98-6. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed a 75-ball 36 and Taijul Islam got 16 runs in 66 deliveries as the pair added 41 runs for the seventh wicket. Bangladesh was all out in the afternoon and West Indies reached tea at 16-0 in a cautious 10 overs.