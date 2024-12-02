West Indies' Jayden Seales joins legends with stunning 4-fer in 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

West Indies' Jaydon Seales wreaked havoc and joined a list of legends by registering stunning figures of four wickets for just five runs in a whopping 15.5 overs, bowling an incredible 10 maidens on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh. West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 and have taken control of the second Test with Bangladesh being bowled out for 164 runs. Jayden Seales conceded just five runs in nearly 16 overs(AFP)

Seales has registered the most economical figures in a Test innings since 1977. Overall, these are the seventh best figures of all time for any bowler in a Test innings. Garry Sobers' economy of 0.21 in 14 overs, including 11 maidens and one wicket, is the only spell by a West Indies bowler that ranks above Seals. Sobers, considered the greatest all-rounder of all time, had done it against New Zealand in Wellington in March 1956.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

India great Bapu Nadkarni's 32-over spell in which he gave just five runs and bowled an eye-watering 27 maidens tops the list. The spell came against England in Chennai in January 1964.

West Indies take control at Sabina Park

West Indies trailed by 94 runs after reaching 70-1 at stumps in reply. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite is 33 not out and Keacy Carty is on 19. Mikyle Louis was the only wicket taken by Bangladesh, caught behind off Nahid Rana (1-28).

Bangladesh had resumed on 69/2 at Sabina Park after only 30 overs were bowled on an opening day limited by a wet outfield and bad light. Sunday was ended early by poor light after a total of almost 80 overs. The visitors went to lunch in Kingston at 122-6, having added 53 runs in the morning session off 28 overs for the loss of four more wickets. Shamar Joseph (3-49) bowled Shahadat Hossain (22) to end a 73-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Shadman Islam which had rescued Bangladesh from 10-2.

Islam top scored with 64, including five fours and a six. Three more wickets quickly followed before lunch — Litton Das (1) was caught by Kavem Hodge off Seales, followed by Jaker Ali (1) and Shadman Islam to leave Bangladesh on 98-6. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed a 75-ball 36 and Taijul Islam got 16 runs in 66 deliveries as the pair added 41 runs for the seventh wicket. Bangladesh was all out in the afternoon and West Indies reached tea at 16-0 in a cautious 10 overs.