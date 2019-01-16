West Indies recall Darren Bravo for first Test against England

West Indies have recalled top-order batsman Darren Bravo for the first test against England in Barbados on Jan. 23 after a more than two-year absence, the country’s cricket board said.

Bravo, 29, has not played a test for West Indies since 2016, when his contract was suspended for a social media post criticising board president Dave Cameron.

The left-hander returned to the Twenty20 side in November last year and began playing one-day internationals again the following month.

West Indies, who lost their last test series in Bangladesh 2-0, have named a relatively inexperienced squad for the first England game and the country’s chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne, said Bravo’s experience would be invaluable.

READ: As a senior player I should have done something - Sunil Chhetri

“With the return of Darren Bravo, who will add value to the batting department, we expect to see marked improvement,” Browne added.

All-rounder Shamarh Brooks, 30, and opening batsman John Campbell, 25, were called into the squad for the first time.

“Shamarh Brooks has been elevated for his solid first-class performances over the last three years,” Browne said. “John Campbell, the incumbent ‘A’ team opener, who has played first class cricket for a number of years will open the batting.”

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has also been recalled to the squad for the first time since West Indies lost to England by and innings and 209 runs in Birmingham in August 2017, despite not being fully fit.

Oshane Thomas has been named as cover for Joseph, who is continuing his recovery from a stress fracture to his back.

West Indies will play three tests against England, with the second being held from Jan. 31-Feb. 4 in Antigua followed by the final test from Feb. 9-13 in St Lucia.

The sides will also play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 11:40 IST