West Indies Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 score after 3 overs is 15/0

West Indies Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 24 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom



West Indies Under-19 squad -

Adrian Weir, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Steve Wedderburn, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Devonie Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Stephan Pascal, Deshawn James, Isai Thorne, Nathan Edward, Raneico Smith, Reon Edwards

Scotland Under-19 squad -

Alec Price, Bahadar Esakhiel, Harry Armstrong, Jamie Dunk, Rory Grant, Uzair Ahmad, Adi Hegde, Logan Briggs, Mackenzie Jones, Manu Saraswat, Qasim Khan, Owen Gould, Ibrahim Faisal, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre

