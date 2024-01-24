close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / West Indies Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 score after 3 overs is 15/0
Live

West Indies Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 score after 3 overs is 15/0

Jan 24, 2024 01:46 PM IST
Scotland Under-19 at 15/0 after 3 overs, Jamie Dunk at 6 runs and Adi Hegde at 1 runs

Match 13 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 24 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

West Indies Under-19 squad -
Adrian Weir, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Steve Wedderburn, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Devonie Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Stephan Pascal, Deshawn James, Isai Thorne, Nathan Edward, Raneico Smith, Reon Edwards
Scotland Under-19 squad -
Alec Price, Bahadar Esakhiel, Harry Armstrong, Jamie Dunk, Rory Grant, Uzair Ahmad, Adi Hegde, Logan Briggs, Mackenzie Jones, Manu Saraswat, Qasim Khan, Owen Gould, Ibrahim Faisal, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 24, 2024 01:46 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 at 15/0 after 3 overs

    Scotland Under-19
    Scotland Under-19
    Jamie Dunk 6 (8)
    Adi Hegde 1 (10)
    West Indies Under-19
    Nathan Edward 0/9 (2)

  • Jan 24, 2024 01:41 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 at 12/0 after 2 overs

    Scotland Under-19
    Scotland Under-19
    Jamie Dunk 6 (7)
    Adi Hegde 0 (5)
    West Indies Under-19
    Isai Thorne 0/5 (1)

  • Jan 24, 2024 01:35 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Scotland Under-19
    Scotland Under-19
    Jamie Dunk 6 (6)
    Adi Hegde 0 (0)
    West Indies Under-19
    Nathan Edward 0/6 (1)

  • Jan 24, 2024 01:35 PM IST
    Jamie Dunk smashed a Four on Nathan Edward bowling. Scotland Under-19 at 6/0 after 0.3 overs

    FOUR! First one of the innings! This is beautiful! Over pitched delivery wide outside off. Jamie Dunk crouches down and extends his arm to drive it through the cover for a boundary.

  • Jan 24, 2024 01:10 PM IST
    West Indies Under-19 Playing XI

    West Indies Under-19 (Playing XI) - Stephan Pascal (C), Adrian Weir, Joshua Dorne, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Jewel Andrew (WK), Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Isai Thorne, Raneico Smith.

  • Jan 24, 2024 01:10 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 Playing XI

    Scotland Under-19 (Playing XI) - Jamie Dunk, Adi Hegde, Alec Price, Owen Gould (C)(WK), Uzair Ahmad, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Logan Briggs, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Qasim Khan.

  • Jan 24, 2024 01:05 PM IST
    Toss Update

    West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to field

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:37 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

    West Indies Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19 Match Details
    Match 13 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between West Indies Under-19 and Scotland Under-19 to be held at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom at 01:30 PM.

Topics
West Indies Under-19 Scotland Under-19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 + 2 more
Follow Us On