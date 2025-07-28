West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs AUS live on TV and online

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia would look to register a series sweep when they take on West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Tuesday at Werner Park. Australia have been phenomenal in the five-match series, keeping the hosts at bay in all the previous four contests. Australia have chased more than 200 runs in the previous two T20Is. All the batters have chipped in with valuable contributions throughout the series. WI vs AUS, 5th T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the fifth and final T20I(AFP)

Cameron Green has been the most consistent Australian batter in the T20I series, and he's having a series to remember. Tim David scored a century in the third T20I. On the other hand, the Windies are searching for some firepower, and the hosts would hope to salvage some pride and register their first win.

Squads:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(captain), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the fifth T20I between West Indies and Australia:

When will the 5th T20I between West Indies and Australia be played?

The 5th T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Tuesday, July 29. The contest will begin at 4:30 AM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 4 AM IST.

Where will the 5th T20I between West Indies and Australia take place?

The 5th T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Werner Park in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Which channels will broadcast the 5th T20I between West Indies and Australia?

The 5th T20I between West Indies and Australia will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 5th T20I between West Indies and Australia?

The 5th T20I between West Indies and Australia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.