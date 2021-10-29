West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Simmons out, Holder in as BAN opt to bowl; Chase debuts
- WI vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Two changes for both teams as Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field against West Indies in Sharjah.
West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: West Indies have been asked to bat after Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl. Captains Kieron Pollard and Mahmudullah are tensed men as their respective teams are holding on to their T20 World Cup campaign by a thread. Defeats in the first two games have severely dented WI and BAN's progress. As two wounded teams look to keep their T20 WC hopes alive, what can the two teams conjure to keep themselves afloat. One team is the defending champion while the other has been showing significant improvement over the last several years. A win here for either side will mark the end of the other's journey in this tournament.
Follow WI vs BAN T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 29, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Toss update: Bangladesh to bowl
It's time for the all-important toss. Pollard and Mahmudullah are out there for the flip of the coin. Tails is the call and tails it is… Bangladesh have opted to bowl. Team news as follows: Nurul, Nasum are not playing for Bangladesh. For West Indies: Simmons out and Holder in, Roston Chase makes his T20I debut.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Sharjah stats: Win the toss and bowl
Nine out of 10 times has the team chasing won the Super 12 matches in Sharjah. The average first-innings total at this venue is 136.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Laxman and Sammy weigh in on WI's team selection
Laxman says it is a no-brainer and that if it were up to him, he would pick Jason Holder in the team. As for Lendl Simmons, he doesn't have much backing at this point. Ideal combo would be to make Lewis and Gayle open with Holder replacing Simmons.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:46 PM IST
WI vs BAN: Toss coming up
The all-important toss is just 15 minutes away. The pattern in the T20 World Cup has favoured teams batting second. But since this is a day game, the dew factor won't be a problem for the team bowling second. Remember, Pollard and Mahmudullah's WI and BAN need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:40 PM IST
WI vs BAN: Here's how Group 1 currently stands
England and Australia are right at the top with 4 points each after a couple of wins. They are followed by South Africa and Sri Lanka who have lost one and won one each. At fifth and sixth are Bangladesh and West Indies respectively, without a single win. The defending champions' NRR of -2.550 sees them struggling right at the bottom.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Will West Indies regret leaving out Jason Holder?
It was highly shocking when Jason Holder, one of West Indies' all-time greats, did not find a place in the team's squad for the T20 World Cup. But as fate would have it, he has been included in the 15 as an injury replacement for Obed McCoy. Coming off playing the IPL, Holder has picked up 10 wickets in Sharjah, which is a promising sign for WI ahead of their game against Bangladesh. Additionally, do not count out his value with the bat and that ability to deliver some lusty blows towards the end.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Time running out for Liton Das
Barring his heated exchange in the game against Sri Lanka, Liton Das hasn't made much noise in the tournament so far. As a matter of fact, Das has been struggling for runs the entire year, scoring just 140 runs in 13 innings at a lowly average of 10.74. But at the same time, Das has two half-centuries against West Indies and today might be a good time to get a third, and then some.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:25 PM IST
What is ailing Nicholas Pooran?
Believe it! Nicholas Pooran is being talked of highly in the West Indies cricketing circuit. Some even call him the next Chris Gayle. However, Pooran, in his entire career, has blown hot and cold. Having said that, Pooran has been West Indies' third highest run-getter this year in T20Is, with 286 runs from 15 innings. When it comes to Bangladesh, Pooran has tallied 66 runs in 3 innings and he would hope to build on it if West Indies are to hold on.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:20 PM IST
WI vs BAN: Mustafizur lacking fizz for Bangladesh
A lot was expected of left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, but the Bangladesh seamer has so far failed to make any impact for his team whatsoever. Wicketless so far in the UAE, Mustafizur would look to regain his touch against West Indies, a team he has a decent record against with 13 wickets from six innings. He has dismissed Evin Lewis and Andre Russell twice, and boy, wouldn't this be a great time for the Fizz to produce a repeat of it.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Can Lewis fire big today?
Among West Indies batters, Evin Lewis has stood out. He scored a half-century against South Africa and looked in good nick before getting out. Against Bangladesh, Lewis has scored 111 runs from 5 innings including an 18-ball fifty the last time these two teams squared off.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:08 PM IST
WI vs BAN, Live: Shakib looks to build on impressive show against Windies
The leading wicket-taker at the T20 World Cups with 41 scalps, West Indies would be wary of the wily Bangladesh all-rounder. After all, Shakib boasts a fine record against them having picked up 19 wickets from 10 games. In fact, his best T20 bowling figures - 5/20 was in fact, against West Indies in 2018. Besides, with the bat, Shakib has scored 185 runs across the last five innings against WI. Pollard and his team, be worried. Be very worried.
-
Oct 29, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Will Gayle open ahead of oddly out of form Simmons?
With Lendl Simmons appearing oddly out of nick, before time runs out, West Indies could probably think of promoting Chris Gayle up the order. With an in-form Evin Lewis at the other end, Gayle opening promises to make for a formidable opening combination. With Lewis expected to go after the bowling, it can allow Gayle some breathing space up front before he can unleash his storm at Sharjah.
-
Oct 29, 2021 01:58 PM IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Head-to-Head battle
West Indies and Bangladesh have locked horns 12 times in T20 cricket and the two-time T20 World Cup winners hold a slight 6-5 edge against the opposition. However, in the previous five matches, Bangladesh have won 3. Who will end the other's T20 World Cup campaign today?
-
Oct 29, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Windies look up to Holder to turn things around
Former captain Jason Holder has been added to West Indies' T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Obed McCoy. The left-arm seamer was ruled out of the tournament with an injury in his right leg during the England match paving the way for Holder's return. West Indies would hope that it isn't too late and that their star all-rounder can spur some sort of revival in fortunes.
-
Oct 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Where did Bangladesh lose the plot?
After a brief stutter with a defeat to Scotland in the Qualifiers, Bangladesh breathed a sigh of relief once they made it to the Super 12s. But since, hardly anything has gone their way. Mahmudullah's team suffered a five-wicket-defeat to Sri Lanka and then endured a loss by 8 wickets to England. They are just a notch above West Indies in the Group 1 points table and need something special to lift themselves out of this hole.
-
Oct 29, 2021 01:45 PM IST
West Indies in their previous two games: Lost, Lost
Defending champions West Indies were backed by many to go all the way, but a loss to England by 6 wickets did not prove to be the greatest starts. The batting crumbled and the team was all out for 55, the lowest total by a Test-playing nation at the T20 World Cup. They tried to regroup against South Africa but to no avail as the Proteas chased down 144 in 18.2 overs to take the game by 8 wickets.
-
Oct 29, 2021 01:32 PM IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the West Indies vs Bangladesh Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. It's the kind of situation neither team would have wished for, this early in the tournament. Following back-to-back defeats, today will mark the end of one team's campaign in the T20 WC. Kieron Pollard's West Indies are the defending champions but five years after they lifted the title in India, they now stare at the bottom of the barrel. As for Bangladesh, there hasn't been much to be happy about since qualifying for the Round of 12. With England, Australia and South Africa winning, Bangladesh have been pushed to a corner, and to come out of it, they will need to muster all the courage and determination if they are to down the buoyant Windies.
WI vs BAN, Live Score: Holder in, Simmons out as Bangladesh put West Indies in
