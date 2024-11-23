Live
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
Nov 23, 2024 6:30 PM IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Drinks: West Indies 23/0 in 12.0 overs
- Referral 1 (13.3 ovs): K Brathwaite against BAN (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI:3, BAN:3) (Retained)
- West Indies 50/2 in 21.3 overs
- Lunch: West Indies 50/2 in 23.0 overs
- M Louis 2nd Test Fifty: 50 runs in 104 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- 3rd Wicket Partnership: 50 off 102 balls between M Louis(29) and K Hodge(20)
- Drinks: West Indies 85/3 in 39.0 overs
- West Indies 100/3 in 45.2 overs
- Tea: West Indies 116/3 in 54.0 overs
- 4th Wicket Partnership: 50 off 124 balls between M Louis(24) and A Athanaze(26)
- West Indies 150/3 in 60.4 overs
- A Athanaze 3rd Test Fifty: 50 runs in 85 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- Referral 2 (64.5 ovs): BAN against M Louis (caught) Unsuccessful (WI:3, BAN:2)
- 4th Wicket Partnership: 100 off 176 balls between M Louis(38) and A Athanaze(57)
- Drinks: West Indies 195/3 in 70.0 overs
- West Indies 203/3 in 70.2 overs
- New ball taken: West Indies 235/5 in 80.0 overs
- West Indies 250/3 in 84.0 overs
- Stumps: West Indies 250/5 in 84.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.