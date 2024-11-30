Explore
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi 21oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 1) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 30, 2024 7:31 PM IST
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 1) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 08:30 PM
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 30 Nov 2024 at 08:30 PM
    Venue : Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph
    Bangladesh squad -
    Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 30, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
    2nd Test (Day1) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 1) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes