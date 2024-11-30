West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 1) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 30 Nov 2024 at 08:30 PM
Venue : Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph
Bangladesh squad -
Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024
West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
2nd Test (Day1) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.