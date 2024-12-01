West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM

Live
Dec 1, 2024 7:31 PM IST
Day 1 Highlights :
- Drinks: Bangladesh 35/2 in 12.0 overs
- Bangladesh 50/2 in 15.6 overs
- S Islam dropped on 35 by K Brathwaite in 18.2 overs
- S Hossain dropped on 8 by K Hodge in 19.3 overs
- Drinks: Bangladesh 55/2 in 25.0 overs
- S Islam 5th Test fifty: 50 runs in 93 balls (3x4) (1x6)
- Stumps: Bangladesh 69/2 in 30.0 overs
West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.