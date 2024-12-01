Explore
Sunday, Dec 1, 2024
Sunday, Dec 1, 2024
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 1, 2024 7:31 PM IST
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 08:30 PM
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024
    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Drinks: Bangladesh 35/2 in 12.0 overs
    • Bangladesh 50/2 in 15.6 overs
    • S Islam dropped on 35 by K Brathwaite in 18.2 overs
    • S Hossain dropped on 8 by K Hodge in 19.3 overs
    • Drinks: Bangladesh 55/2 in 25.0 overs
    • S Islam 5th Test fifty: 50 runs in 93 balls (3x4) (1x6)
    • Stumps: Bangladesh 69/2 in 30.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
    2nd Test (Day2) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

