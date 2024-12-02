West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM

Live
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- S Islam dropped on 15 by A Athanaze on 9.6 overs
- Drinks: Bangladesh 98/5 in 44.0 overs
- Bangladesh 103/6 in 46.1 overs
- Lunch: Bangladesh 122/6 in 58.0 overs
- Bangladesh 150/7 in 66.5 overs
- Referral 1 (68.5): WI against M Hasan (LBW) Retained (WI: 3, BAN: 3)
- Drinks: Bangladesh 159/8 in 69.1 overs
- Innings Break: Bangladesh 164/10 in 71.5 overs
- Tea: West Indies 16/0 in 10.0 overs
- Drinks: West Indies 44/1 in 23.0 overs
- Referral 1 (25.4): Ban against K Brathwaite (Caught) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, BAN: 2)
- K Brathwaite dropped on 26 by M Hasan on 27.2 overs
- Referral 2 (32.2) K Brathwaite against Ban (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, BAN: 2)
- Stumps: West Indies 70/1 in 37.0 overs
West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.