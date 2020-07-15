e-paper
Home / Cricket / West Indies vs England 2nd Test Weather & Pitch report: Will rain spoil the party in Manchester?

West Indies vs England 2nd Test Weather & Pitch report: Will rain spoil the party in Manchester?

West Indies vs England 2nd Test Weather & Pitch report: After losing the first Test, the two teams will travel to Manchester for what could potentially be the series decider.

cricket Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
General view of Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. File image.
General view of Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. File image.(Reuters)
         

The return of cricket after nearly a four-month hiatus was rudely interrupted by rain. The first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton saw the first day getting delayed for several hours due to rain and wet outfield. Luckily for the fans, the situation changed in the next few days, and the contest turned into a thriller by the final day. Jason Holder-led West Indies overcame all the odds to pull off the win. Now, with batsman Joe Root back into the squad, the two teams travel to Manchester for the 2nd Test.

Also read: Blackwood says from first ball, England captain Ben Stokes tried to distract him

But the big question is how is the weather in Manchester for the next few days? Unfortunately, Manchester has seen cloudy weather with frequent spells of rains in the last few days. According to Manchester Evening News, the weather is expected to remain the same in the next few days.

As per Accuweather, Thursday and Friday will remain mostly cloudy with 25 % chances of precipitation. An early shower is expected on Saturday as the temperature dips, while a t-storm is predicted on Sunday, which will be the fourth day of the Test. The weather is expected to improve by Monday, but the precipitation percentage remains 55 % over the weekend.

PITCH REPORT

The Manchester pitch is known to offer plenty of swing and movement to seamers, which will certainly help someone like Stuart Broad with the new ball. West Indies seamers showcased that they are not to be underestimated as well, and the Manchester track will be well suited to their strengths.

England will also feel the pressure returning to Manchester considering the last match that they played here ended in their defeat against Australia by 185 runs. The hosts will be eager to bounce back against West Indies and doing so in Manchester will mean that one bit extra special.

