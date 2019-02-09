West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 1 in St Lucia: Cricket score and updates

Live Updates: West Indies stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put England in to bat on the first morning of the third and final Test in St Lucia on Saturday.

With regular skipper Jason Holder suspended from the match as a cumulative penalty for his team’s ongoing slow over-rate problems, all-rounder Keemo Paul returns to the team for his first match of the series in the home side’s only change from the second Test in Antigua.

Leading 2-0 in the series and having reclaimed the Wisden Trophy following crushing victories in the first two matches, West Indies resisted the temptation to give fast bowler Oshane Thomas a debut on a pitch at the Darren Sammy Stadium reputed to be the paciest in the Caribbean.

Follow live updates from the match here -

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 19:50 IST