West Indies vs England: Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell included in ODI squad

Pacers Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell have been included in the West Indies’ 14-member squad for the first two ODIs of their upcoming five-match series against England.

The duo is likely to strengthen Windies’ pace attack in the absence of injured Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul.

Left-hand batsman John Campbell has also got his maiden ODI call after being impressive in the West Indies’ Test series win over England.

Campbell has been given a place in the team following the ouster of Evin Lewis who pulled out of the series due to a groin injury which he sustained during Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said that with a lot of their players out with injury, the youngsters have this opportunity to make claims for the World Cup spots.

“With our squad suffering from a few players with injuries even before a ball is bowled, an opportunity presents itself for other players to make a claim for World Cup spots. After a good showing as an opener in the Test matches, John Campbell - a fearless and attacking opening batter - will replace Evin Lewis who had to be withdrawn from the squad with a groin injury,” Browne said.

“Carlos Brathwaite who last played in the World Cup qualifiers and who was a replacement in the last ODI series in Bangladesh will also join the squad along with Sheldon Cottrell who last played against Bangladesh last year in the Caribbean. They will replace Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul who are also both sidelined with injuries,” Browne added.

West Indies and England are slated to play five one-day matches from February 20 to March 2.

Squad:

Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 14:19 IST