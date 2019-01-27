West Indies vs England: Double centurion Jason Holder equals Don Bradman’s record in Barbados

West Indies captain Jason Holder joined an elite of players after scoring an unbeaten double ton in the team’s historic 381-run win over England in the first Test at Kenningston Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Set the improbable target of 628 to win, the tourists slid to ignominious defeat in bright sunshine on the fourth day, losing their last six wickets for 31 runs either side of the tea interval to be dismissed for 246, ending a winning streak of five matches.

Holder was named the man of the match for his maiden double ton and he became only the second cricketer after the legendary Sir Don Bradman to go past the 200-run mark in second innings of a Test, batting at No.6 or lower.

Before Holder, only Bradman had achieved this feat in the history of the game when he slammed a majestic 270 against England at the iconic MCG in 1937 while batting at No.7.

While Holder starred with the bat, it was off-spinner Roston Chase who proved the unlikely bowling hero as he destroyed England with career-best figures of eight for 60.

This is the largest margin of victory by the West Indies on home soil and third largest anywhere in their 91 years as a Test-playing nation.

The second Test of the three-match series will be played at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, starting Janunary 31.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 10:01 IST