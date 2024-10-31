Explore
    West Indies vs England Live Score: 1st ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 11:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 31, 2024 10:37 PM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 11:30 PM
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 31 Oct 2024 at 11:30 PM
    Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph
    England squad -
    Dan Mousley, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    1st ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 11:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

