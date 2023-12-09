close_game
News / Cricket / West Indies vs England Live Score: 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023 to start at 11:00 PM
Live

West Indies vs England Live Score: 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023 to start at 11:00 PM

Dec 09, 2023 09:59 PM IST
West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 PM

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023. Match will start on 09 Dec 2023 at 11:00 PM
Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Yannic Cariah
England squad -
Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

West Indies vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023
West Indies vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 09, 2023 09:59 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023 between West Indies and England to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
West Indies England England tour of West Indies 2023 + 2 more
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
