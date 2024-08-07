Explore
Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 1st Test (Day 1) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 7, 2024 6:38 PM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 1) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25. Match will start on 07 Aug 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

    West Indies squad -
    Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican
    South Africa squad -
    Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 7, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

