West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 20 overs is 64/1
- 31 Mins agoSouth Africa at 64/1 after 20 overs
- 35 Mins agoSouth Africa at 63/1 after 19 overs
- 35 Mins agoTristan Stubbs smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 63/1 after 18.6 overs
- 38 Mins agoTristan Stubbs smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 58/1 after 18.1 overs
- 40 Mins agoSouth Africa at 54/1 after 18 overs
- 41 Mins agoTony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Jason Holder bowling . South Africa at 54/1 after 17.4 overs
- 44 Mins agoSouth Africa at 50/1 after 17 overs
- 49 Mins agoSouth Africa at 49/1 after 16 overs
- 15 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
Day 2 Highlights :
- South Africa 50/1 in 16.3 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 64/1 after 20 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tristan Stubbs 13 (25)
Tony de Zorzi 39 (63)
West Indies
Jason Holder 1/11 (4)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 63/1 after 19 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tristan Stubbs 13 (20)
Tony de Zorzi 38 (62)
West Indies
Kemar Roach 0/16 (7)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Tristan Stubbs smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 63/1 after 18.6 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! This is just amazing. Tristan Stubbs is finding his groove here. South Africa have started positively on Day 2.
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Tristan Stubbs smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 58/1 after 18.1 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Gorgeous looking cover drive. This is pitched up, full and on off. Tristan Stubbs obliges and drives it along the ground, past the bowler for a good-looking boundary.
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 54/1 after 18 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 38 (62)
Tristan Stubbs 5 (13)
West Indies
Jason Holder 1/10 (3)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Tony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Jason Holder bowling . South Africa at 54/1 after 17.4 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Wonderful stroke.
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 50/1 after 17 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tristan Stubbs 5 (13)
Tony de Zorzi 34 (56)
West Indies
Kemar Roach 0/7 (6)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 49/1 after 16 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tristan Stubbs 5 (9)
Tony de Zorzi 33 (54)
West Indies
Jason Holder 1/6 (2)
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.