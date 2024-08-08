Explore
    Live
    SA
    Yet to bat
    WI
    Yet to bat
    SA elected to bat
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 20 overs is 64/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 8, 2024 7:22 PM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 64/1 after 20 overs, Tristan Stubbs at 13 runs and Tony de Zorzi at 39 runs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • South Africa 50/1 in 16.3 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 8, 2024 7:22 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 64/1 after 20 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tristan Stubbs 13 (25)
    Tony de Zorzi 39 (63)
    West Indies
    Jason Holder 1/11 (4)

    Aug 8, 2024 7:18 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 63/1 after 19 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tristan Stubbs 13 (20)
    Tony de Zorzi 38 (62)
    West Indies
    Kemar Roach 0/16 (7)

    Aug 8, 2024 7:18 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Tristan Stubbs smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 63/1 after 18.6 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! This is just amazing. Tristan Stubbs is finding his groove here. South Africa have started positively on Day 2.

    Aug 8, 2024 7:15 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Tristan Stubbs smashed a Four on Kemar Roach bowling . South Africa at 58/1 after 18.1 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Gorgeous looking cover drive. This is pitched up, full and on off. Tristan Stubbs obliges and drives it along the ground, past the bowler for a good-looking boundary.

    Aug 8, 2024 7:13 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 54/1 after 18 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 38 (62)
    Tristan Stubbs 5 (13)
    West Indies
    Jason Holder 1/10 (3)

    Aug 8, 2024 7:12 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Tony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Jason Holder bowling . South Africa at 54/1 after 17.4 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Wonderful stroke.

    Aug 8, 2024 7:09 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 50/1 after 17 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tristan Stubbs 5 (13)
    Tony de Zorzi 34 (56)
    West Indies
    Kemar Roach 0/7 (6)

    Aug 8, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 49/1 after 16 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tristan Stubbs 5 (9)
    Tony de Zorzi 33 (54)
    West Indies
    Jason Holder 1/6 (2)

    Aug 8, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 07:30 PM.

