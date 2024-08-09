Explore
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
28oC
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies score after 4 overs is 5/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 9, 2024 7:50 PM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 4 overs, Kraigg Brathwaite at 4 runs and Mikyle Louis at 1 runs
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score :

    Day 3 Highlights :
    • South Africa 351/8 in 115.2 overs
    • Innings Break: South Africa 357/10 in 117.4 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 9, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 4 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    West Indies
    Kraigg Brathwaite 4 (16)
    Mikyle Louis 1 (8)
    South Africa
    Lungi Ngidi 0/4 (2)

    Aug 9, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 3 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    West Indies
    Mikyle Louis 1 (8)
    Kraigg Brathwaite 4 (10)
    South Africa
    Kagiso Rabada 0/1 (2)

    Aug 9, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 4/0 after 2 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    West Indies
    Mikyle Louis 1 (4)
    Kraigg Brathwaite 3 (8)
    South Africa
    Lungi Ngidi 0/4 (1)

    Aug 9, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 0/0 after 1 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    West Indies
    Kraigg Brathwaite 0 (6)
    Mikyle Louis 0 (0)
    South Africa
    Kagiso Rabada 0/0 (1)

    Aug 9, 2024 7:21 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lungi Ngidi is out and South Africa at 357/10 after 117.4 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Jayden Seales wraps things up!

    Aug 9, 2024 7:17 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 356/9 after 117 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Lungi Ngidi 0 (2)
    Wiaan Mulder 40 (83)
    West Indies
    Jomel Warrican 4/69 (22)

    Aug 9, 2024 7:16 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kagiso Rabada is out and South Africa at 356/9 after 116.4 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE!

    Aug 9, 2024 7:13 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 355/8 after 116 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Kagiso Rabada 21 (29)
    Wiaan Mulder 39 (82)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 2/66 (24)

    Aug 9, 2024 7:13 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 355/8 after 115.4 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Edged away! Seales bowls the tempter as he goes full and just outside off, Kagiso Rabada leans on it for the drive but gets an outside edge that races through the vacant gully region for a boundary. South Africa move to 355.

    Aug 9, 2024 7:11 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 351/8 after 115.2 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Seales goes wide of the crease on the around-the-wicket angle and bowls it on a nagging length but too straight, on the pads, Kagiso Rabada swivels a bit and rolls his wrists on the ball to whip it to the left of deep square leg for the first boundary of the day.

    Aug 9, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 347/8 after 115 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Kagiso Rabada 13 (23)
    Wiaan Mulder 39 (82)
    West Indies
    Jomel Warrican 3/68 (21)

    Aug 9, 2024 7:05 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 345/8 after 114 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Kagiso Rabada 12 (19)
    Wiaan Mulder 38 (80)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 2/58 (23)

    Aug 9, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    1st Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

