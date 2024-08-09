West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies score after 4 overs is 5/0
- 32 Mins agoWest Indies at 5/0 after 4 overs
- 36 Mins agoWest Indies at 5/0 after 3 overs
- 40 Mins agoWest Indies at 4/0 after 2 overs
- 46 Mins agoWest Indies at 0/0 after 1 overs
- 1 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Lungi Ngidi is out and South Africa at 357/10 after 117.4 overs
- 5 Mins agoSouth Africa at 356/9 after 117 overs
- 6 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Kagiso Rabada is out and South Africa at 356/9 after 116.4 overs
- 9 Mins agoSouth Africa at 355/8 after 116 overs
- 9 Mins agoKagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 355/8 after 115.4 overs
- 11 Mins agoKagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 351/8 after 115.2 overs
- 14 Mins agoSouth Africa at 347/8 after 115 overs
- 17 Mins agoSouth Africa at 345/8 after 114 overs
- 44 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25
Day 3 Highlights :
- South Africa 351/8 in 115.2 overs
- Innings Break: South Africa 357/10 in 117.4 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 4 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite 4 (16)
Mikyle Louis 1 (8)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/4 (2)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 5/0 after 3 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
West Indies
Mikyle Louis 1 (8)
Kraigg Brathwaite 4 (10)
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 0/1 (2)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 4/0 after 2 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
West Indies
Mikyle Louis 1 (4)
Kraigg Brathwaite 3 (8)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/4 (1)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 0/0 after 1 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite 0 (6)
Mikyle Louis 0 (0)
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 0/0 (1)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: It's a Wicket. Lungi Ngidi is out and South Africa at 357/10 after 117.4 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Jayden Seales wraps things up!
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 356/9 after 117 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0 (2)
Wiaan Mulder 40 (83)
West Indies
Jomel Warrican 4/69 (22)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: It's a Wicket. Kagiso Rabada is out and South Africa at 356/9 after 116.4 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE!
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 355/8 after 116 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 21 (29)
Wiaan Mulder 39 (82)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 2/66 (24)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 355/8 after 115.4 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Edged away! Seales bowls the tempter as he goes full and just outside off, Kagiso Rabada leans on it for the drive but gets an outside edge that races through the vacant gully region for a boundary. South Africa move to 355.
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . South Africa at 351/8 after 115.2 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Seales goes wide of the crease on the around-the-wicket angle and bowls it on a nagging length but too straight, on the pads, Kagiso Rabada swivels a bit and rolls his wrists on the ball to whip it to the left of deep square leg for the first boundary of the day.
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 347/8 after 115 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 13 (23)
Wiaan Mulder 39 (82)
West Indies
Jomel Warrican 3/68 (21)
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 345/8 after 114 overs
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 12 (19)
Wiaan Mulder 38 (80)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 2/58 (23)
West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
1st Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024/25 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.