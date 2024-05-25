Explore
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi 38oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi380C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies score after 1 overs is 9/0

    May 26, 2024 12:35 AM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 9/0 after 1 overs, Johnson Charles at 6 runs and Brandon King at 3 runs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 26 May 2024 at 12:30 AM
    Venue : Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
    South Africa squad -
    Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottniel Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 26, 2024 12:35 AM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies at 9/0 after 1 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 6 (2)
    Brandon King 3 (4)
    South Africa
    Lungi Ngidi 0/9 (1)

    May 26, 2024 12:35 AM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Six on Lungi Ngidi bowling . West Indies at 9/0 after 0.5 overs

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: SIX! What a connection! First six of the match! Lungi Ngidi lands it right into the slot on off, Johnson Charles clears his front leg and hoists it handsomely over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

    May 26, 2024 12:08 AM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen (C), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter (In place of Ottniel Baartman and On Debut), Anrich Nortje (In place of Gerald Coetzee), Lungi Ngidi.

    May 26, 2024 12:08 AM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King (C), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher (WK), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy.

    May 26, 2024 12:04 AM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

    May 25, 2024 11:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies score after 1 overs is 9/0

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes