‘We’ve so much talent we can’t accumulate in single team’: Sehwag on Ranatunga's 'rude' 'second-string team' remark

Arjuna Ranatunga’s ‘2nd-string Indian team’ remark continues to get criticised by current and former players of the game. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is the latest person on the list who has come down harsh at the former Sri Lanka captain.

Ranatunga, a former World Cup-winning skipper, had criticised the Sri Lankan cricket board for agreeing to host a ‘second-string Indian team’ in a limited-overs series, calling it an ‘insult’. Sehwag, however, classified the comments as extremely rude and declared that with the kind of talent India possesses, no national team can be called a ‘B’ side.

“Arjuna Ranatunga was a bit rude in saying that. He might have thought this is a 'B' team but the strength of Indian cricket is such that you can send any team and it won’t be a ‘B’ team. This is perhaps the benefit of the IPL, we have so much talent that we can’t accumulate in a single team. This team is equally talented,” Virender Sehwag said in an interaction with Cricbuzz.

“What he’s calling a ‘B’ team - which we don't accept – if they play against the current players in England, they will defeat them in a few games too,” he added.

Sehwag further added that instead of criticizing, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and former players should feel obliged towards the BCCI for financially supporting the island nation by sending a team to play.





“I don’t think this is a ‘B’ team. The Sri Lankan board should instead thank the Indian board for even sending the team. They (BCCI) could have easily said, ‘We are unavailable, let’s have this tour sometime else’.

“They should be at least grateful for this team which will financially help the board and its players. If the Indian team had not gone there, they (SLC) would have lost the funds and sponsorships for all six games,” Sehwag said.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India on Sunday defeated the hosts by 7 wickets in the 1st ODI with 13.2 overs to spare. The visitors now lead the series 1-0 and will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Tuesday at the same venue.