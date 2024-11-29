'What are you doing here? Don't you know a wicket has fallen?': Virat Kohli caught Prithvi Shaw in washroom during match

Although he might not be involved in the Indian setup of late, Prithvi Shaw still holds fond memories and stories from his time as one of the rising stars of Indian cricket. Recently, he shared a story of a prank that Virat Kohli pulled on him while he was travelling with the Indian team. Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw during a series in New Zealand.(AP)

Speaking on the Focused Indian YouTube channel, where he was interviewed and gave a tour of his house, Shaw explained how Kohli got him by pulling his leg in a funny moment.

"During a match against England, I was in the dressing room. I was with Ash Bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Mohammed Shami," recalled Shaw. "I wasn't playing in that match. We couldn't hear the noise inside the dressing room. We were around the washroom, then Virat bhai comes into the washroom. He stared at me for a couple of seconds and asked. 'What are you doing here? Don't you know a wicket has fallen?' And then he told me to go check outside."

Continuing his story, Shaw said "I ran onto the field, and ten minutes ago lunch had been called. I go out and realise he has made me run all the way to the ground, but there's no one on the field."

"I go back inside and tell him this, that lunch has happened, and Virat bhai says 'Tere ko yaad nahin aa raha ki lunch hai (you don't remember that there is lunch)?" explained Shaw with laughter.

“Fun and games, especially with Rohit Sharma…”

Further explaining how it felt to have shared the dressing room with such titans of Indian cricket, Shaw explained, "On the field he's very serious about cricket, but off the field he's very chill. He has his fun and games, especially with Rohit Sharma, they catch on to youngsters, that we're going to have some fun with him today."

Shaw played five Tests as opener for India, including scoring a century on debut against Bangladesh. However, he was one of the victims of the infamous 36 all-out at the Adelaide Oval, not having represented India in Tests since after his technique was exploited by Australia’s bowlers.

Shaw has come in for immense criticism and scrutiny in the years since, with a lack of discipline and chaos in his personal life being cited as reasons for his inability to generate a solid run of form or figure out a way back into the team despite his immense talent since his youth.

Shaw reached a nadir when he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, surprising many given his talent and ability at that stage. He played several seasons for the Delhi Capitals with relative success, especially alongside Shikhar Dhawan, but seems to have lost his way after a falling-out with the then-coach Ricky Ponting.