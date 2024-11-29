Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'What are you doing here? Don't you know a wicket has fallen?': Virat Kohli caught Prithvi Shaw in washroom during match

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2024 05:53 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw relayed a story of a prank played on him by Virat Kohli when he was in the Indian team.

Although he might not be involved in the Indian setup of late, Prithvi Shaw still holds fond memories and stories from his time as one of the rising stars of Indian cricket. Recently, he shared a story of a prank that Virat Kohli pulled on him while he was travelling with the Indian team.

Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw during a series in New Zealand.(AP)
Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw during a series in New Zealand.(AP)

Speaking on the Focused Indian YouTube channel, where he was interviewed and gave a tour of his house, Shaw explained how Kohli got him by pulling his leg in a funny moment.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

"During a match against England, I was in the dressing room. I was with Ash Bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Mohammed Shami," recalled Shaw. "I wasn't playing in that match. We couldn't hear the noise inside the dressing room. We were around the washroom, then Virat bhai comes into the washroom. He stared at me for a couple of seconds and asked. 'What are you doing here? Don't you know a wicket has fallen?' And then he told me to go check outside."

Continuing his story, Shaw said "I ran onto the field, and ten minutes ago lunch had been called. I go out and realise he has made me run all the way to the ground, but there's no one on the field."

"I go back inside and tell him this, that lunch has happened, and Virat bhai says 'Tere ko yaad nahin aa raha ki lunch hai (you don't remember that there is lunch)?" explained Shaw with laughter.

“Fun and games, especially with Rohit Sharma…”

Further explaining how it felt to have shared the dressing room with such titans of Indian cricket, Shaw explained, "On the field he's very serious about cricket, but off the field he's very chill. He has his fun and games, especially with Rohit Sharma, they catch on to youngsters, that we're going to have some fun with him today."

Shaw played five Tests as opener for India, including scoring a century on debut against Bangladesh. However, he was one of the victims of the infamous 36 all-out at the Adelaide Oval, not having represented India in Tests since after his technique was exploited by Australia’s bowlers.

Shaw has come in for immense criticism and scrutiny in the years since, with a lack of discipline and chaos in his personal life being cited as reasons for his inability to generate a solid run of form or figure out a way back into the team despite his immense talent since his youth.

Shaw reached a nadir when he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, surprising many given his talent and ability at that stage. He played several seasons for the Delhi Capitals with relative success, especially alongside Shikhar Dhawan, but seems to have lost his way after a falling-out with the then-coach Ricky Ponting.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On